'Rave reviews' - Saints confirm signing of Italy prop Fischetti

Phil Dowson says he has received 'rave reviews' about Danilo Fischetti and that the Italy prop was the 'standout candidate' in Saints' search for a new loosehead.

Fischetti will join Saints this summer, helping to fill the void of Leicester Tigers-bound Tarek Haffar, and he brings a wealth of star quality, having established himself as Italy's No.1.

The 27-year-old earned his 50th international cap for his country during this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

And Fischetti also boasts more than a half-century of appearances for United Rugby Championship side Zebre, where he is currently club captain.

“Danilo was very much the standout candidate when we looked around at loosehead props to boost our front row options next season," Saints boss Dowson said.

“He’s an Italian international, captain of his current club, and has experience of playing in the Premiership before from his London Irish days – when he showed he was really capable in this league.

“We loved Danilo’s ability at set piece. He has raw power and athleticism, and has had plenty of experience at international level against some of the best scrums in world.

“We think he has a huge amount to offer in the loose as well, both in attack and defence, and we are confident we can continue to help him improve so he can have even greater impacts on games. He’ll be a huge asset for us, in terms of being really competitive with some of our other outstanding looseheads as well.

“Danilo also comes with rave reviews from coaches that have worked with him in the past, such as (former Saint) Jon Fisher who coached him at Irish.

"Danilo himself impressed us hugely when we spoke to him, as he’s ambitious and really wants to have another crack in the Premiership.

“It’s really satisfying to be able to bring in a player of international calibre who is still coming into his prime at 27 years old, so we’re very excited for Danilo to join us at Saints this summer.”