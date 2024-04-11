Ramm's back in the old routine as he issues reminder of his class for Saints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having scored eight in 19 appearances during his first campaign in

Northampton, the flying back now has six in 10 this time round, including three scores in his past two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And those three tries weren't just against any old opponents, two were against Saracens and one was against Munster!

James Ramm (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints may have coped incredibly without Ramm when he was sidelined with a knee problem earlier in the season, but they are certainly delighted to have him back now.

And he has reminded everyone of his worth during the past couple of weeks, starring in those massive cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens successes.

Ramm was the players’ player and breakthrough player of the year at Saints last season, but he was hit by a knee injury that required surgery back in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He missed the majority of Saints’ 10-match winning streak, which ended on his competitive return to action, at Bristol Bears, last month.

Since then though, Saints and Ramm, who only had 16 minutes during a warm-up match against Sale to prepare for the Bristol game, have very much got back on track.

And Ramm said: “I only played a few minutes in the warm-up game, I don’t know if you can even count that.

"It was definitely a shock (at Bristol). It’s the skills and the things you wouldn’t think of that you really find you miss when you are out for an extended period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you are training every day, it’s simple things like a chip chase and putting the ball on your foot and executing skills at speed you don’t think twice about.

"Then you come back after an injury you think ‘what is going on, I am missing my foot, I can’t throw a ball’.

"It is those skills that take a bit of time and the match intensity you can only get through playing.

"It always takes a couple of games after being out for an extended period of time to get back into your rhythm and hit the straps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had two 80-minute games and I feel I’m back playing some rugby that I love.”

Ramm not only scored one last weekend, but he also got two try assists as George Hendy produced two special finishes in the corner to help Saints secure a 24-14 win against Munster at a sold-out Gardens.

"The fans were incredible – I don’t think I’ve played in a front of a crowd like that, ever,” Ramm said.

"Credit to the Munster supporters because when they scored they were as loud as our supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their supporters travel really well and it is always very amicable and they are always having a beer and laughing out there, the Irish.

"It was a great afternoon to be a part of.”

Next up for Ramm and Saints is a huge Investec Champions Cup quarter-final at home to South African side Vodacom Bulls on Saturday night (kick-off 8pm).

And Ramm said: “This back end of the season is crazy. Every game is a massive game. We love that.

“The boys always get up for a big game and a big occasion and I think any rugby player in my position would be loving it."

So what are Saints expecting from the Bulls this weekend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They really hang their hat on their physicality and definitely up front they want to make sure they control their game,” Ramm said.

"I think we have played teams like that throughout the season, teams who come here and want to throw their weight around and we have been able to match it and go up and above which is what we expect of ourselves now.

"We have proved to ourselves that we can do it against anyone.

“I think they play quite a southern hemisphere style in that they want a bit of loose rugby, ball on the ground so they can play off and counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we need to expect those things but mainly we need to keep doing us, which is the main message.”

This weekend, Saints will be hoping for more heroics from Ramm and Hendy, two players who had lengthy spells recovering from injury earlier this season.

Those two men, along with Tom Seabrook, spent plenty of long hours working their way back to full fitness.

And Ramm was delighted to see Hendy shine last Sunday.

"You can’t miss his red hair anywhere, he is walking around chest out,” Ramm said, smiling. “Deservedly, because they were two great tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is so nice to see the work that he has put in when we were both injured and watching the boys play, winning 10 on the bounce, sitting on the sidelines watching that, you are loving it, but you are hating it and you want to be out there.