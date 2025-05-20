Ramm still has final hope after taking knock in Saints' win against Saracens

James Ramm (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

James Ramm is still hoping to be involved in this Saturday's Investec Champions Cup final after being forced off during the first half of last weekend's game against Saracens.

But the Australian full-back insists 'it's about putting the team first' if he is not 100 per cent ahead of the clash with Union Bordeaux-Bègles at the Principality Stadium.

Ramm came off in the 37th minute of last weekend's match having picked up a knock in a collision close to halfway.

He was present at Tuesday's media session ahead of the showpiece in Cardiff, and said: "It's getting better every day, which is a positive.

"I've had an X-ray and there's no fracture, which was the big hurdle, so we've just got to keep moving it and (take it) day by day at the moment.

"Someone fell on the back of my ankle in a tackle - I hate those tackles from behind because something always goes.

"I didn't really know what had happened at the time. I got up and just thought it was a bit sore.

"They gave me a couple of minutes to try to run it off, but it didn't really help, so I got it on ice and have been in recovery mode ever since."

Ramm tried to carry on against Saracens, but after the away side scored by taking advantage of the fact he couldn't move properly, he was replaced.

"It's horrible," he said. "All you're thinking there is that you don't want to let anyone down and you just want to get in the defensive line and show you've got a body there and if they're smart enough to run at you, good on them.

"You just try to get a body in the line.

"When you're in the moment in the game, it (the game) is all you're thinking about.

"I know there's been a lot of external noise about this week coming up, especially having last week off and resting players, but once you're in the game, your mind has to be completely there, otherwise bad things happen.

"It's never nice to cop a knock but it didn't feel like something terrible had happened, it was just a bit sore, so we're banking on that."

But Ramm won't take to the field in Cardiff if there is any doubt about his ability to reach his top level.

"It's about putting the team first," he said.

"Having anyone who is not 100 per cent out there is never good for the person playing inside of you or outside of you.

"There were a couple of knocks last week so we've just got to be honest and try our best with the physios and then make a call."

Despite the doubts surrounding his availability, Ramm is determined to savour the build-up to the final.

"It's about trying to enjoy this week and soak up every moment because we know they don't come around every year," he said.

"It's such a big occasion so we're trying to make sure we take everything in but not change too much.

"All the messaging this week has been that we're going to do everything we do every week, just it's a special occasion.

"Nothing we do changes this week, it's just a bigger occasion, a bigger stage.

"In the past couple of years, we've absolutely loved Europe.

"We've loved the away trips, we've loved playing here at home in games so it's a bit of a different feeling, Prem to Europe.

"With it being in such a cool stadium, there's a bit of a buzz about that."

This week means even more to Ramm as he didn't make the 23 for Saints' Gallagher Premiership final win against Bath last season, such was the plethora of backline options the black, green and gold had to select from at the time.

Ramm said: "We spoke about it a bit after the final last year and about how gutting it is to have that chat, to go into the coaches' office and you can see the stern faces and you think 'oh no'.

"But to be part of it this weekend would be such a big moment for me and my family. My dad's flying over for it and it's a huge thing for me, especially after the end of last year."

Reflecting on Saints' Premiership final win last season, Ramm said: "I warmed up with the boys last year and was on the sidelines.

"All I really remember was at the end, how nervous I was.

"I'm always a lot more nervous watching than I am playing.

"I just remember sitting on the side being like 'come on boys, we've come this far, we've got to do it'."