The Australian back arrived with little fanfare when he joined from NSW Waratahs last summer.

And after a slow start, which owed much to the fact that he caught Covid early on in his Saints career, Ramm has become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

He was simply sensational yet again last Saturday, providing so many moments of individual inspiration as he propelled his team to a crucial 38-29 win against Saracens.

The only low point was that he was forced off injured just after playing a huge part in a try for Rory Hutchinson.

But as he headed off the field, the Saints fans showed their appreciation for a man who has become a real favourite at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

He was extremely close to winning the supporters' player of the season prize at Wednesday evening’s end-of-season awards dinner, but that went to Fraser Dingwall, who just edged the tightest of votes.

Ramm was still a deserving winner though as he picked up the players’ player of the season gong along with the breakthrough player of the season accolade.

James Ramm collected two awards at Wednesday's end-of-season dinner (picture: Northampton Saints)

So good has he been that the wing is now on the radar of England, who he is qualified to player for.

Ramm recently took part in some training with the Red Rose and they have been keeping a close eye on him in the build-up to this year’s Rugby World Cup.

It really wouldn’t be a surprise to see him become a ‘bolter’ as he is genuinely that talented.

But for his part, Ramm has just been keeping his head down and focusing on life at Saints, having made Northampton his home last year.

"I don't have any bad words about being here, I keep saying that,” Ramm said.

"I had a bit of a slow start, a rough start with injuries, I was sick with Covid and everything sort of went wrong.

"It wasn't the way I wanted to start at the club but I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to play, it was what I wanted to do and I've absolutely loved it.

"My girlfriend and I are very settled here. We're living in Abington and enjoying it now that the sun's finally come back after months of cold.

"We love it, we love Northampton, we get out exploring a fair bit to try to see bits of England.

"I couldn't be more settled."

Ramm may not be the biggest in stature but what he lacks in size he more than makes up for with his incredible athletic ability.

A former gymnast, he bounces off players for fun, as shown during his part in a couple of eye-catching tries last weekend.

And he is loving the fact he is given the freedom to play the way he wants to.

"The coaches give you that licence to go and explore what you can do,” Ramm said.

"It's quite well known that they want us to go out there and show them our ability.

"We train, we have shape so we can get into positions to beat men and offload.

"The freedom they've given us has definitely brought that side of my game out a lot more."

While Ramm won the breakthrough player and players’ player of the season, Dingwall scooped the supporters’ player of the season prize and try of the season for his effort in the win against Gloucester at the Gardens on February 25.

The young player of the season award went to talented fly-half Fin Smith, who joined Saints earlier in this campaign.