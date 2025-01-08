Ramm and Hutchinson can't wait to see 'incredible' Saints support in Paris

Saints are set to be backed by a large amount of travelling supporters in Paris on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints are set to be backed by a large number of travelling supporters in Paris this weekend.

With the other 'European' pool stage away game having been played in Pretoria, only a few have been able to cheer on the black, green and gold on the road in the Investec Champions Cup so far.

Consequently, many fans have made Paris a priority, meaning Saints are likely to feel the noise when they run out at Stade Jean-Bouin on Saturday evening (kick-off 6.30pm local time).

And that is a prospect that fills the players with excitement and appreciation.

At Tuesday's pre-match media day, James Ramm and Rory Hutchinson were asked by this publication about how much they are looking forward to seeing so many Saints fans in the stands this weekend.

Ramm said: "It shocks me every time, the amount of Saints fans who travel to these games. It's incredible!

"They make some noise, which is always good, especially when it's an away game."

Hutchinson said: "The Saints fans are brilliant so the more, the merrier.

"We'll be looking forward to hearing them.

"It gives you that reminder that a lot of people sacrifice a lot to come and watch us. They sacrifice their time and travel a long way so we want to make sure they're rewarded.

"That's why getting results away are just as important."