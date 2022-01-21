Racing 92 v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's Champions Cup clash

Tommy Freeman will start at outside centre

The black, green and gold have been hit by Covid cases in the build-up to the trip to France, with several players having to self-isolate due to testing positive or being in close contact.

With Saints also having injuries to contend with, it means there are a total of 22 players on the 'not considered for selection' list this week.

Boss Chris Boyd has also taken the chance to rest a couple of weary bodies as Saints have been involved in a lengthy block of Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup matches since November.

However, Saints are still able to send a side that has plenty of top-level experience to La Défense Arena, with Harrison leading the charge alongside Tom Wood and Juarno Augustus in the back row.

Alex Coles comes in for David Ribbans at lock, joining Brandon Nansen in the second row.

Manny Iyogun and James Fish are in the front row, alongside Ehren Painter, who starts again after lining up in the 24-20 defeat to Ulster last Sunday.

George Furbank is at 10, taking the place of Dan Biggar, who will miss out this weekend.

Biggar and Courtney Lawes are both on the absentee list but it is understood neither has an issue that will cause them any issues ahead of the start of the Six Nations.

Tom James comes in for Alex Mitchell at scrum-half, while Tommy Freeman starts in an unfamiliar outside centre role, alongside Rory Hutchinson.

Ollie Sleightholme comes in for Courtnall Skosan on the wing, while Ahsee Tuala fills the Furbank void at full-back.

James Grayson is back in the matchday squad as he is named among the replacements, with Mike Haywood also involved again after recovering from a bicep tear.

Racing 92: Beale; Thomas, Klemenczak, Fickou (c), Imhoff; Russell, Gibert; Ben Arous, Chat, Gomes Sa; Jones, Palu; Diallo, Chouzenoux, Tanga.

Replacements: Baubigny, Gogichashvili, Oz, Bresler, Hemery, Short, Dupichot, Taofifenua.

Saints: Tuala; Sleightholme, Freeman, Hutchinson, Collins; Furbank, James; Iyogun, Fish, Painter; Coles, Nansen; Wood, Harrison (c), Augustus.