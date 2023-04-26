Kiwi centre Proctor has notched up 72 appearances after joining back in 2019, while Saints Academy product Fish has 77 games to his name in six full seasons with the first team.

“Matty is an ultra-competitive player who has brought an edge to our back-line over the time he’s been with us,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“Socially too he’s great in the environment as he looks out for the other lads, makes sure everyone is doing ok and feels included in what we’re doing.

Matt Proctor

"He’s always got time for other people.

"He’s been a mainstay in our group, and we wish him all the best for his future away from Saints.

“James is an Academy graduate and a top man. He’s another who has been great to have in our environment these last few years, as his enjoyment of playing is infectious.

“He’s a very skilful player which he doesn’t necessarily get credit for, and while he’s going to continue his playing career, in future he is someone I think will make a great coach as he’s got an excellent manner with people.

“He’s been here a long time and done some great things in a Saints shirt over the years, so again we wish him well for the next stage of his career.”

All of the club’s confirmed departing players will be recognised on the pitch after this Saturday’s game against Leicester Tigers as part of the annual leavers’ ceremony after the final home match of the season.

