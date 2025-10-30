'Pretty cool' for Dingwall to partner Saints team-mate Freeman at centre for England

Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman will team up at centre for England on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fraser Dingwall says it will be 'pretty cool' to line up alongside Saints team-mate Tommy Freeman at centre for England on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dingwall will wear the No.12 shirt, while Freeman will pull on the 13 jersey as he switches from his regular wing role in the Quilter Nations Series opener against Australia at Allianz Stadium.

“We haven’t played in the centres for Northampton this season but we have played a fair bit together and in a few fairly big games,” Dingwall said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got decent experience together. I look back to Europe a couple of years ago, we played against Leinster, played against Glasgow. We have got a connection between us that we can flow into it nicely.

“It is pretty cool to be playing with Tommy there. It’s exciting when you have got a player like him who can just move him into the middle.

“You just see more of him – whether it is on the ball or defensively – and he can obviously do some impressive things.

"I am fortunate to be playing inside him this week and I am sure we will see some good stuff from him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are six Saints players in the England 23 this Saturday, with Alex Mitchell also starting, and Alex Coles, Henry Pollock and Fin Smith among the replacements.

With England opting for a 6:2 split on the bench, all-action back row forward Pollock is being tried out on the wing in training.

“Henry’s been doing a bit of that,” Dingwall said. “Everyone knows how quick he is and the physical attributes he’s got.

“That’s something that he’s done at club (level) as well, so he’s actually popped up there a few times.

"If you can have this versatility, then it just gives you another weapon.

"We’re lucky we’ve got players that are able to do that.”