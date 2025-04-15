Premiership Rugby to trial away zones during the run-in

Saracens host Gloucester this weekend (photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Premiership Rugby plans to trial designated away zones for visiting supporters who choose to be seated together inside the stadium during the Gallagher Premiership run-in.

The first trial will be held this weekend when Saracens host Gloucester Rugby at the StoneX Stadium, live on TNT Sports.

A passionate cluster of Cherry-and White is set to create ‘The Shed on Tour’ in what looks set to be a crucial play-off shootout in North London.

The second trial will see Leicester Tigers welcome Harlequins to the Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, with hundreds of travelling Quins fans in the away zone sure to add to a lively atmosphere in a blockbuster round 15 contest.

Rob Calder, chief growth officer at Premiership Rugby, said: “The opportunity to trial these away zones during the run-in is a progressive step for rugby and I’d like to extend a huge thank you to the clubs involved in facilitating these trials.

“Home and away fans sitting together, sharing a drink and chatting about the game, is a great tradition of our sport and there is no desire to change that. This project is about providing an additional ticketing option to travelling supporters.

“We’ve also listened to our players who say that they thrive off the noise and energy that a vocal cluster of away support can bring.

"We’re excited to see how these trials impact the matchday experience and atmosphere both inside the stadium and on-screen.”

Laurie Dalrymple, CEO of Harlequins, said: “We are incredibly proud of our passionate away support and are thrilled to be a part of this trial as we constantly strive to improve the matchday experience for our fans – both home and away.

“Our Champions Cup quarter-final victory in Bordeaux last season was a special day that will live long in the memory, and the incredible energy that our travelling cluster of fans produced on the day was central to a famous win on the road.

“Our passionate supporters’ club, Quinssa, already do great work buying groups of tickets for away matches and to now be exploring designated ‘away zones’ will only add to the community feel for the Quins travelling fans."