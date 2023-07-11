News you can trust since 1931
Premiership Rugby confirms the weekend when Saints' league season will start

Premiership Rugby has revealed the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season will start on Friday, October 13.
By Tom Vickers
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And Saints will find out their fixtures for the new campaign next Tuesday (July 18).

Prior to the start of the league season, the black, green and gold will play five Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches, beginning on the weekend of September 8.

Saints will warm up for their competitive action when they host the Barbarians on Saturday, September 2 (kick-off 3pm) at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Phil Dowson’s men returned to pre-season training last month and they are now starting to sharpen their sights on the return to action.

They will be without their Rugby World Cup players for the cup matches as the international tournament runs from September 8 to October 28.

The likes of Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Sam Matavesi seem set to be away.

But Saints have plenty of options as the new season comes into focus, with summer signings such as Curtis Langdon and Chunya Munga having arrived at the Gardens.

Saints have finished in the top four in the past two campaigns, falling short against the eventual champions in the play-off semi-finals on both occasions.

They will be hoping to go further this time round, with the Premiership final scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at Twickenham.

