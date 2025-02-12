Pollock trains with England as five Saints players prepare for Scotland clash

Henry Pollock (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock has returned to training with the England senior squad as one of 28 players who have assembled ahead of the clash with Scotland on February 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme and Tommy Freeman are also involved, but there is no place for Curtis Langdon or Fraser Dingwall.

Pollock has recently been playing a key role for England Under-20s, helping them to U20 Six Nations wins against Ireland Under-20s and France Under-20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was with the full England squad last month, attending the pre-Six Nations training camp in Girona, which meant he had to miss Saints' key Gallagher Premiership game at Harlequins.

He then got stuck into England Under-20s action, producing two typically influential performances as his side got their title defence off to a flying start.

He will now be with Steve Borthwick's squad for a few days as this Pennyhill Park training camp runs until Friday, February 14.

England training squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Henry Pollock (Saints), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers).

Rehabilitation: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), George Martin (Leicester Tigers)