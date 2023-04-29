Plenty of popular scorers as Saints stars say goodbye to the Gardens by beating Tigers

Three players who will be leaving Saints this summer started, with David Ribbans skippering the side and Courtnall Skosan and Tom Collins lining up on the wing.

All three men would score before the break, Skosan dotting down twice, as the black, green and gold took charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Sleightholme also registered before half-time on his final Gardens appearance, and changes galore were made at the break.

There was a try for another departing player, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, in the second half as the theme continued, while Karl Wilkins, Will Glister, Tom James and Tom Lockett also went over in the 10-score success.

Skosan had started the party, latching on to a fine Fin Smith pass before diving over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith added the conversion but Tigers responded well and after Francois van Wyk won a breakdown penalty on halfway, the away side secured good field position.

They used their territory well, staying patient to allow Nic Dolly to power over.

David Ribbans dived over for a try on his final Gardens appearance (picture: Adam Gumbs)

Charlie Atkinson converted, but Saints issued an almost immediate riposte as George Hendy set Skosan away for his second try in just 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith sent the conversion wide but he made amends soon after, with Saints having put together a fine move that resulted in a superb Juarno Augustus offload allowing Ribbans to score.

Of the three players starting who are leaving Saints this summer, only Tom Collins had yet to dot down, but he put that right after a lovely offload from Sam Matavesi opened the door.

Smith converted and it was 26-7, with Tigers staring down the barrel of a big defeat.

But the away side hit back when Rob Carmichael showed his strength to get the ball down underneath the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atkinson converted but the Saints supporters were cheering soon after as Skosan and Ribbans were withdrawn to a backdrop of applause.

Sleightholme, just on for Skosan, soon made his mark as he also scored in his final Gardens game.

Collins decided to take over kicking duties from Smith, but the winger sent his effort well wide with the home fans enjoying the effort.

That was to be Collins' final act and he was given a huge cheer as he left the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a raft of replacements for Saints at the interval, keeping key players fresh for the Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final next month.

Saints grabbed the first score after the break though as Wilkins made a period of pressure in the Tigers 22 count.

James Grayson converted and Saints were over again when Callum Braley darted away and offloaded for Hobbs-Awoyemi to also score on his last Gardens appearance.

Mike Haywood was then cheered onto the field for his last home outing before retirement as Saints continued to ring the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lovely move down the right involving Hobbs-Awoyemi and Sam Graham set up Under-18s back Will Glister for a score, with Grayson slotting the conversion to bring up the half-century of points.

Another flowing move resulted in a try for Tom James, with Grayson again notching the conversion.

Grayson then did some fine work at the other end of the field, making a try-saving tackle on Tigers wing Joe Browning.

But Browning got his try soon after, latching on to a tidy grubber kick before dotting down in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atkinson missed the conversion before Haywood was given his big moment, coming off to a standing ovation from the home fans.

There was still time for Lockett to power over for try No.10, with Grayson converting again.

Tigers had the final say as Lewis Chessum went over, but it was little consolation on an afternoon when Saints had won with ease.

Saints: Hendy; Collins (Glister 39), Freeman (E Grayson 40), Hutchinson (Tom Litchfield 40), Skosan (F Sleightholme 36 (Kean 65)); F Smith (J Grayson 40), Mitchell (James 20 (Braley 40)); E Waller (Hobbs-Awoyemi 40), S Matavesi (Cruse 25 (Haywood 53) (Burns 73)); Davison (Hill 32 (Prowse 59) (Heffernan 75)); Ribbans (c) (Lockett 38), Moon (Nansen 40); Salakaia-Loto (Coles 40), Graham (Scott-Young 40), Augustus (Wilkins 40).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester Tigers: Murimurivalu; Browning (Satala 75), Cokanasiga (Cusick 59), Woodward, Saumaki; Atkinson (Meredith 71), Edwards (Wolstenholme 54); van Wyk (c) (Whitcombe 40), Dolly (Vanes 50), Hurd; L Chessum, Carmichael (T Manz 43); Carnduff, Ilione (J Manz 50), Jansen (Koroiyadi 71).