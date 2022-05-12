Player of the month Ludlam is 'a leader of hearts', says Saints boss Boyd

Lewis Ludlam has been praised by Saints boss Chris Boyd (picture: Pinnacle Photo Agency for Gallagher)

Ludlam has been a key figure throughout the campaign and he has recently shown his leadership skills and immense ability to help move Saints up to fourth in the Premiership.

The 26-year-old helped the black, green and gold to rack up wins against Bristol Bears, Bath and Harlequins in April.

And, overall, they have now claimed five successive bonus-point victories in the league, propelling them into play-off contention with two regular-season games to go.

“Lewis has made a massive contribution, both on and off the field, over the last few weeks since he returned from the injury he sustained with England during the Six Nations," Boyd said.

“He’s been great as a leader; he is very much a leader of hearts for our team, and his performances on the field have matched his responsibility as club captain.

“We came through a couple of very tight matches against Bath and Harlequins in April, and Lewis stood up in those games.

“He’s got some good lieutenants around him – more experienced players who often say the right things at the right time to support him – but at the end of the day, Lewis is becoming our premier leader and he’s the key cog in tying everything together on the field.

“He delegates very well, speaks very well, and understands what it means to be the captain of this club. But the biggest gift he gives us is his commitment and level of performance on the pitch.

“He’s in a rich vein of form; his work rate in terms of carries and tackles is always very high, but where he has definitely improved his game is in his post-tackle leg drive.

“He’s an aggressive player who likes physicality in the game, and that leg drive is now Ardie Savea-esque. His ball carrying in the wide channels is also adding another dimension as well.