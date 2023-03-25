Play-off hopes take huge hit as Saints are leapfrogged by London Irish

Juarno Augustus scored for Saints during the first half

Irish, hosting their St Patrick's Party in front of a big crowd at the Gtech Community Stadium, bagged a bonus-point Gallagher Premiership win.

It helped them leapfrog Saints in the league standings, with fourth-placed Irish now three points ahead of Phil Dowson's side with just two regular-season games to go.

It was a deserved win for the home side as they bossed territory and possession throughout the match.

Twice Saints threatened to revive themselves, landing sucker punches through tries from Juarno Augustus and Tommy Freeman.

But Irish responded to both scores well and they refused to be deterred in their pursuit of a top-four spot.

Saints must now wait for their next game as they do not play again until they host table-toppers Saracens on April 15.

The black, green and gold had headed to Brentford hoping that they could consolidate their play-off place, but the signs were not good early on.

Saints got on the wrong side of referee Anthony Woodthorpe, giving away two quick penalties, the second of which allowed Paddy Jackson to go for goal, but he sent the kick wide.

Irish were being given easy territory and possession by the sinning Saints, and they soon made the away side pay as So'otala Fa'aso'o powered over after a period of pressure.

Jackson converted and Irish were 7-0 up with eight minutes played.

Saints responded with a penalty soon after, Fin Smith slotting it after Irish found themselves under pressure inside their own half.

Irish were dominating the possession and the penalty count though, and after they won a penalty at the scrum, they set up another move to punish Saints.

Tom Pearson, who was having a huge influence on the game, flew through, beating several defenders, who barely laid a hand on the flanker.

Jackson converted and Saints were well and truly up against it, struggling with discipline and defence once again.

Irish were threatening continually, looking likely to add to their lead, but Saints hit back eight minutes before the break.

Some patient but slick play opened the door, and Augustus turned on the power to finish the move.

Smith converted, but Saints lost Trevor Davison to injury, having already seen Robbie Smith depart earlier in the half.

And Saints soon had another player heading off the field, this time for a deliberate knock-on as Freeman was sin-binned.

Paul Hill did some huge work to hold Irish up over the line following a lineout drive, allowing Saints to escape another precarious situation.

Alex Waller was soon down injured as Saints feared losing an entire front row during the first 40 minutes, but the prop was able to continue.

However, Waller, making his 350th Saints appearance, then saw the referee award two penalties against him in quick succession, allowing Jackson to extend the Irish lead to seven points before the break.

It was 14 points three minutes into the second half as Fraser Dingwall dropped the ball in contact and the ball was sent wide for Ben Loader to turn on the turbos and score.

Jackson converted and Saints had a big mountain to scale as Freeman returned from the sin bin.

The away side were really struggling to get any sort of territory as Irish held firm in defence and pushed forward when they were given the chance.

Joe Powell had a huge opportunity to bag the bonus-point try but he knocked on with the line in sight after more fine work from the electric Loader.

Saints were looking unlikely to get back in the game, but a moment of inspiration from Freeman gave them hope as he picked up from the breakdown and delivered a sensational solo finish.

Rory Hutchinson, on kicking duty due to Fin Smith's injury, landed the conversion and the gap was seven points with 19 minutes to go.

But Irish were by far the better team and they responded by powering over through replacement Chunya Munga.

Jackson converted and it looked like Irish had scored again when Henry Arundell went over, but the England man lost the ball while sliding forward and Saints escaped.

With the gap at 14 points, Jackson took it upon himself to land a fine drop goal that was greeted by another huge roar from the home fans.

Saints finally found some momentum soon after, applying the pressure that allowed the ever-determined Lewis Ludlam to power over.

Hutchinson sent the conversion wide, but Saints had six minutes to try to find a bonus-point score.

However, Irish got back on the front foot, and Jackson put the seal on their win with a penalty.

London Irish: Loader; Cinti (Arundell 62), van Rensburg, Jennings, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, O'Sullivan (Powell 53); Fischetti (Haffar 72), Creevy (Willemse 53), Hoskins (Chawatama 57); Ratuniyarawa (Munga 56), Simmons; Rogerson (c) (Gonzalez 57), Pearson, Fa'aso'o (Cunningham-South 62).

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall (Litchfield 74), Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith (Collins 50), Mitchell (James 70); A Waller (E Waller 61), R Smith (Cruse 22), Davison (Hill 33); Ribbans, Moon (Scott-Young 62); Salakaia-Loto, Ludlam (c), Augustus (Graham 70).