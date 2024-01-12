Pearson at the treble as Saints fly into Champions Cup last 16 with superb Bayonne win

Tom Pearson scored a hat-trick as Saints soared into the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup with a 61-14 demolition of Bayonne at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Phil Dowson's men were 42-0 up by half-time as they racked up six tries before the break, with Bayonne struggling to provide any sort of resistance.

Pearson completed his hat-trick early in the second period and Saints continued to add to their tally as they secured a sensational success.

It was another huge statement from this black, green and gold team, who have won all three of their games in the Champions Cup this season.

Saints are now on an eight-match winning streak ahead of next Saturday's trip to Munster for their final Pool 3 match.

And they never looked in any danger after flying out of the blocks against Bayonne, who sit 10th in the French Top 14.

Saints were ahead inside the opening two minutes of Friday night's encounter as Rory Hutchinson placed a lovely chip into the path of the onrushing Tommy Freeman, who gathered and scored.

Fin Smith converted and the Saints supporters who had been making their voices heard grew louder and louder.

Saints thought they had scored again soon after as Curtis Langdon burrowed over from close range, but the TMO felt there had been a knock-on from Alex Mitchell at the breakdown and the try was ruled out.

Saints were really stretching Bayonne early on and Hutchinson was close to landing another kick in the path of a winger, but the bounce of the ball wasn't kind and the away side escaped.

Bayonne were submerged inside their own half though, and it looked like it wouldn't be long before Saints scored again.

After Smith nudged a grubber kick into the corner, the Bayonne lineout proved to be a complete mess, allowing Alex Coles to rise and palm the ball back for Pearson to gather and score.

Smith converted to make it 14-0 and Bayonne were soon down to 14 men as prop Tevita Tatafu was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Saints kicked to the corner but their attempts to score again were thwarted when Mitchell knocked on, far more obviously on this occasion.

Bayonne hadn't got off the bus though, and they were finding life so tough.

Hutchinson sent Freeman flying through a gap to take Saints within range, and after they recycled the ball, Pearson proved far too strong as he powered over for his second try.

Smith converted and Saints were 21-0 up with just 20 minutes gone, and they were already seeking their bonus-point score.

Bayonne finally got a glimpse of the home half when Maxime Machenaud intercepted and tried to sprint forward but Freeman got back and Courtney Lawes got over the ball to win the breakdown penalty.

Lawes was soon making an impact at the other end of the field as Mitchell found the legendary forward for his second try in three Champions Cup matches this season.

Saints now had the try bonus point they craved, and it had taken them just 28 minutes to move into a 28-0 lead.

Bayonne were looking like they couldn't wait to get back on the plane home, and they were soon under huge pressure as Saints savoured the chance to maul.

After one attempt was stopped illegally, Saints found their way over, with Langdon profiting from another huge push.

Smith added the extras from the touchline and it was turning into a really tough night for the away side.

There was still time for another try before the break as Saints tapped a penalty five metres out and Alex Waller notched his side's sixth of the night.

Smith converted again to make it 42-0 at the interval and the home fans roared their approval at half-time.

Saints didn't waste much time adding to their lead in the second period as a lovely move down the left involving Smith and Freeman allowed Pearson to secure his hat-trick try.

Smith finally missed a conversion but Saints were closing in on their half-century and they were threatening every time they got the ball.

Waller soon went over for his second try as he looked far hungrier than the away defence, and Smith made it 54-0 with the successful conversion.

Saints turned to the bench to give key men some rest, with Lawes and Mitchell among those withdrawn.

Bayonne finally got the chance to apply some pressure as the clock ticked past 60 minutes, but after celebrating what they thought was a Machenaud try, they were left frustrated as the TMO felt the ball had been held up.

Bayonne did go over soon after though as replacement Tom Spring weaved his way through, allowing Thomas Dolhagaray to add the extras.

But Saints responded in style as George Furbank flew through Bayonne before Juarno Augustus took the pass and sent Tom James over for a try on his return from suspension.

Smith easily converted to make it 61-7 but Bayonne had the final say as they scored a very tidy try.

Kleo Labarbe chipped over the Saints defence for full-back Aurelien Florian Callandret to gather and dot down, with Dolhagaray converting.

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson (Litchfield 71), Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell (James 50); A Waller (Iyogun 52), Langdon (S Matavesi 52), Davison (Millar Mills 52); Mayanavanua, Coles (Moon 63); Lawes (Scott-Young 52), Pearson (Augustus 63), Graham.

Bayonne: Callandret; Megdoud, Tiberghien (Lestrade 40), Buliruarua, Baget (Spring 60); Dolhagaray, Machenaud (Labarbe 63); Cormenier (Perchaud 50), Bosch (Giuidicelli 50), Tatafu (Cotet 50); Marchois (c) (Paulos 66), Leindekar; Bourdeau, Heguy, Bruni.