Ospreys v Saints: Team news for Friday night's pre-season fixture in Bridgend
Alex Mitchell will skipper Saints in their final friendly, against Ospreys in Bridgend on Friday night (kick-off 7pm).
Mitchell is one of a number of players who will make their first pre-season appearance, with Juarno Augustus, Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Sleightholme also named in the starting 15.
Sam Matavesi, Brandon Nansen and Aaron Hinkley are among the replacements as Saints name a 31-man squad for the battle at Dunraven Brewery Field.
Saints: Hendy; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm; Grayson, Mitchell (c); Iyogun, Haywood, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Coles; Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus.
Replacements: A Waller, S Matavesi, Smith, Petch, Heffernan, Moon, Nansen, Hinkley, Irvine, Braley, James, Arden, Collins, J Matavesi, Litchfield, Skosan.