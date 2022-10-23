Opposition view: Van Graan 'very satisfied' as Bath end winless start against Saints

Bath had lost all six of their league games going into the clash with Phil Dowson's men.

But they finally got over the line, with Saints slipping to their fourth loss in seven Premiership matches this season.

Bath were 14-0 up at the break, despite having had little of the ball, and they ensured there was no nervy conclusion in the second period.

Johann van Graan

Van Graan said: “I was very satisfied with the performance and very glad for the staff and the players and everybody in Bath.

“We showed real determination in defending our goal-line. We spoke in the week that we needed to start well. Scoring the first try gave us a lot of momentum and we were 14-0 up at half-time.

“What was impressive was how we kept control of the game and Cam Redpath’s try was a big turning point because it was the first time this season that we had a pressure release.

“All of a sudden we had a lead with 10 minutes to go and we could manage the game. I’m so glad for all involved that we got that right.”

Bath had come close to beating Bristol Bears, Gloucester and Saracens, but it was Saints who became their first victims.

“Last week we came up one play short of beating Saracens away and it was important for the group to back up last week’s performance with this one,” Van Graan said.

“I thought it was another class performance from Ollie Lawrence. He and Cam (Redpath) combined well. Also George Worboys on his first Premiership start.

“Ted Hill coming off the bench gave us momentum. D’Arcy Rae fought his way through and Tom Dunn too. Our three loose forwards were great – Josh Bayliss was outstanding.

“Miles Reid has been very impressive the last few weeks too. I told him his performance at Saracens was the best I’ve seen from him.