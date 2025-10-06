Opposition view: Skivington frustrated as Gloucester fail to finish the job against Saints

George Skivington (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Skivington was disappointed that his Gloucester side failed to finish the job against Saints at Kingsholm on Sunday.

The Cherry and Whites roared back from 31-0 down to lead 35-34 with 10 minutes to play.

But Anthony Belleau's nerveless penalty two minutes later ultimately secured a 37-35 success for Saints, who had three players sin-binned during their second-half struggles.

And Gloucester boss Skivington was left to rue one that got away.

"It is more disappointment in the here and now because we didn’t take anything from last week (when Gloucester lost at Sale)," Skivington said.

"I thought we would be a bit more connected than we were so it is hard to see past that right now.

"At half-time that was a pretty big scoreline to pull back and we have definitely learned something we didn’t know about players we didn’t know before.

"Second half should give the lads a lot of confidence as to what we can do and what we can create ball in hand.

“I am definitely disappointed we didn't finish the job after getting the lead back but it was such a big hill to climb, the lineout wasn’t horrendous but it comes down to the one moment things, we lose a lineout, we had had a lot of momentum, there is always going to be a swing against you.

"We probably could have done with a moment and got the ball back and had a crack.

“It is better than coming out with nothing, but ultimately that first half is a big hill to climb.

"I didn’t feel the boys were far off but we must have dropped more ball than we did in half of last season."

Saints had lost a 33-7 half-time lead at home to Exeter Chiefs seven days earlier, drawing 33-33 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

But Skivington says he didn't reference that match in his half-time team talk.

"I didn’t mention Exeter, but I did mention keep pushing hard and we are going to see what we are made of now and find out about each other," he said.

“The positive is we were staring down the barrel at half-time and got back but we are better than that.

"We tried to put our foot to the floor in the second half but if you have a first half like that in the PREM it is hard, but the scoreline looked worse than it was.

“The second half should give the lads lots of confidence.

“I am proud of the character. That is what keeps you awake at night, if you don’t see that."