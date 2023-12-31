Opposition view: Sanderson proud of Sharks' performance against Saints

Alex Sanderson hailed his side's 'outstanding' mentality and effort following Sale Sharks' 21-17 defeat to Saints on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sharks saw 14-0 and 17-7 leads disappear as the black, green and gold roared back to claim a crucial Gallagher Premiership victory at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

It looked for a long time like Saints would be frustrated in their efforts to move to the top of the table, but an Alex Mitchell score and a penalty try helped them to get the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the result, Sanderson was pleased with much of what he saw from Sale.

Alex Sanderson (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

And he said: “There is pride. I thought their mentality and effort was outstanding and you are not going to lose many games with that kind of mentality.

"It feels a lot different from a couple of other losses we have had this year when we have just not been at the races.

"We were in the fight, up for it, and probably had the game by the short and curlies if not for some lost collisions and some discipline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were 10 minutes after half-time when we seemed to be constantly on the back foot, they were making yards with every carry.