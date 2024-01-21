Graham Rowntree admits Munster lost their way as they slipped to a 26-23 defeat to Saints at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The home side looked to be in control at half-time as they led 15-7, with Saints having seen hooker Curtis Langdon red carded for contact with the head of Tom Ahern at a breakdown.

But Phil Dowson's men stayed strong and they rallied in incredible fashion late on, storming back to deliver one of their great European wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We spoke at half-time about how it wasn’t just going to happen against 14 men," Rowntree said.

Graham Rowntree (photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Second half we came out and immediately gave some soft penalties away.

"And then we were doing things that we had spoken about not doing with the ball, running when we meant to kick and kicking when we meant to run.

"The game just got away from us a bit, we were playing into the wind, and they grew a leg, didn’t they? We just lost our way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowntree was asked whether he was concerned about his side's struggles to get over the finish line in games.

“I would say it's more the conditions," he replied. "We have got to be better at managing the conditions. That’s been proven over the last few weeks.

"A week ago we were in the sun (at Toulon), high ball in play - and look at the conditions in this game against 14 men in the second half and we just lost our way, what we were doing with the ball, we lost our way.