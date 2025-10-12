Opposition view: Parling left to rue lack of Leicester accuracy after Saints loss

Geoff Parling (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers boss Geoff Parling felt Saints feasted on his side’s inaccuracies at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Tigers scrapped hard but were eventually beaten 32-26 in the Gallagher PREM encounter.

It was an ebb and flow contest in which the lead changed hands several times.

But ultimately Saints got over the line to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

“They (Saints) live off inaccuracies and are incredibly good at it,” Parling said.

“I thought the game was there for us.

"It shows how tight this game is – two bounces of the ball, two chips, and the game can go, but I thought first of all we could have been more accurate in what we do. With that, I mean with the ball and our set piece.

“I thought our collisions in the first half lacked a bit of bite as well.

“They were all things we can control, but we’ve got to control them.

“I thought we did lots of good stuff – I thought our game plan and the way we worked with each other again was good.

“It just shows that when you play a top team away from home, you need a bit more than just effort, you need to make your own luck a little bit.”