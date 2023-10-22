News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Opposition view: Lam salutes Bears for brave showing against Saints

Pat Lam expressed his pride after seeing his Bristol Bears side bag a bonus-point 33-27 win at Saints on Saturday afternoon.
By Tom Vickers
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Bears, who backed up their opening-night league win against Leicester Tigers, had fallen 19-8 down during the first half, but they fought back to secure a maximum haul.

Second-half tries from Max Lahiff and Harry Thacker added to Magnus Bradbury’s first-half double.

And Lam said: "I am very proud of the team.

Bristol celebrated a win at the Gardens (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)Bristol celebrated a win at the Gardens (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
Bristol celebrated a win at the Gardens (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
Most Popular

"Once again, the second week in a row, we played as a team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Saints came out firing, we had to repel them a couple of times and they scored a couple of good tries but there was a lot of guts from us, particularly when we were down to 14 men with Gabriel Ibitoye in the sin bin.

"We just kept them out and worked our way back into the game.

"The messaging from the players at half-time, and even after they scored out of nothing from the charge-down when we were attacking early in the second half, was all so calm.

"We did our jobs and we got out in front with a nine-point lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In the end it was just pure guts and keeping to our systems.

"(Defence coach) Jordan Crane has put a lot of work defending from our try-line and they stuck to it and we got the bonus point win so I am very pleased."