Opposition view: Harlequins 'failed at all levels' in defeat against Saints

Tabai Matson

Quins shipped six tries as they suffered their second defeat in the space of five days.

Matson's men had come to the Gardens on the back of a 15-12 home loss to Bristol Bears, and it didn't get any better for them against Saints.

The black, green and gold were dominant throughout and fully deserved their bonus-point success.

And Matson said: "We're back to the drawing board after that performance because a lot of things failed.

"Clearly away from home you need to be better than that.

"We were sub-par and they punished us.

"I'm not going to make any excuses about the short turnaround because we have these throughout the season.

"As a coaching group, there's probably parts of the week that have failed because when you come here and you get a scoreline like that, it's not one thing that's failed, it's multiple things.

"Again, it's back to the drawing board.

"It always starts with emotions and what's happened mentally, and then you look at skillsets.

"On a day like this, it failed at all levels.

"We'll need every hand to the pump now.

"We've had a couple of losses in a row and now we've got a red-hot Sale team, but this is where the competition is won and lost.