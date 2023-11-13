Opposition view: Exeter youngsters will learn from Saints loss, says Baxter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exeter, who had secured impressive bonus-point wins at home to Saracens, Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears at the start of the new Gallagher Premiership season, were well beaten at the Gardens.

Saints secured a bonus-point success of their own, bagging a 34-19 victory on home soil.

And Baxter said: "Our individual errors killed us a little bit, whereas Northampton did not make them and that is our learn.

Rob Baxter (right) saw his side suffer defeat to Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Those young players, many of whom are just five games into their Premiership careers, these are occasions where you learn.

“Coming to Northampton on a wet Sunday is not easy, but I am not going to criticise their physical endeavour because we turned up, we leathered into the game and at the end we are still trying to chase the bonus-point try which, had we got, would have been a good result given the scenario of the game.

“The problem with us picking up those wins we have, the focus changes with a lot of people.

"In reality, these are still young players learning their way and that is what I need to keep reminding people of.

“They are going to make mistakes and, if those individual mistakes all happen in one game, things fall apart quite quickly.