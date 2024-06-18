ONs and Old Scouts players shine as East Midlands U20s claim Twickenham glory
East Midlands were crowned the Jason Leonard Men’s National U20s winners after a 79th-minute penalty from ONs player Tom Addison won a tight game against Dorset and Wilts.
The day’s scoring began with George Yarwood’s 12th-minute penalty for Dorset and Wilts.
East Midlands opened their account when Ollie Holliday, who plays for Old Scouts, shrugged off three defenders to score under the posts in the 24th minute. The conversion was good to make the score 7-3.
Their momentum continued as East Midlands intercepted their opposition’s lineout a minute later to dart down the outside. A couple of breakdowns later, Harry Nicholls dived over from close range to make the score 12-3.
Two Yarwood penalties made it 12-9 before East Midlands’ Tom Owen received a yellow card.
A long-range penalty from Dorset and Wilts player Morgan Wellard levelled the scores with 20 minutes to play, and a Yarwood penalty took them into the lead six minutes later.
A driving maul gave East Midlands the penalty advantage - one they didn’t need after a superb crossfield kick was collected by Logan Mccabe to score in the corner.
The game entered the final few minutes with East Midlands just two points ahead of their opponents.
Dorset and Wilts co-captain Connor Moore stepped up with a penalty in the 77th minute to give his side a 18-17 lead that seemed to have sealed the deal.
However, Addison had the final say as he landed the match-winning penalty to leave East Midlands 20-17 victors.
Captain Holliday said: “I couldn’t watch when Tom was taking the final kick. I didn’t know where to look and I was ecstatic when it went over!
“It was incredible – such an experience and even more special to get the victory.”
Head coach Brett Sturgess added: “It’s been fantastic from start to finish.
"We got together two or three months ago and set out our objective, which was to get to Twickenham today, and when we got here, we wanted to win it.
“The group of players today showed so much strength to get through the adversity of a tight game.
"We couldn’t have asked for any more from our players – it’s been fantastic.”
