'One of the great places to play rugby' - Saints boss Dowson excited about Thomond Park tussle

Saints travel to Thomond Park to take on Munster in the third match of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages.

Dowson's side lost at home to Munster last month, having been beaten at La Rochelle on the previous weekend.

That means they go to Limerick knowing they must win to keep their Champions Cup hopes alive.

Ronan O'Gara snatched victory for Munster against Saints at Thomond Park in November 2011

And Dowson said: "I spoke when we played here against Munster about the game we'd had here previously more than a decade ago, when Northampton won it and it was epic.

"We've had some cracking battles with them in the past at Thomond and it's a great place to play against a team with an incredible record.

"They're a team that is putting some incredible form together under Graham Rowntree so it's a huge challenge but it is one of the great places to play rugby in Europe."

The last time Saints played at Thomond Park, Dowson was in the matchday squad.

But there was late heartbreak on that occasion back in November 2011 as Ronan O'Gara slotted a last-gasp drop goal after 40 phases to snatch a 23-21 win for Munster.

"I actually came off the bench in that game and was involved in the 40 phases," Dowson said. "That sticks out and we talked about that.

"If you're in and around the game at 80 minutes and you force them to do something special then you will have played well at Thomond Park.

"That was a cracking game and those are the things European rugby is all about: those experiences and those memories.

"Although it was a painful memory, it was still an epic finish to a game.

"There are so many good sides out there and this competition is held in such high esteem that sides will go flat out for it.

