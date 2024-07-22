'One of the best feelings in the world' - Saints ace Pollock enjoys England success

Henry Pollock enjoyed World Rugby U20 Championship glory (photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock says claiming World Rugby U20 Championship glory with England was 'one of the best feelings in the world'.

The hugely talented Saints flanker was a key man as the Red Rose youngsters beat France 21-13 in Friday's final in Cape Town.

Another Saints forward, Craig Wright, was also hugely influential, while their club-mate Toby Cousins, a wing who can also play at full-back, featured earlier in the tournament.

Pollock played the full 80 minutes in the final as he delivered yet another influential display for his country.

And after England lifted the trophy, the 19-year-old said: "Honestly, it’s one of the best feelings in the world.

"To be able to do it out here in South Africa with such a good group of boys and such a good coaching staff is amazing.

"We are champions of the world!"

Pollock was quick to pay tribute to every squad member who played their part in England's success.

He said: "We had a 40-man squad at the start of this year out in Portugal and that’s what the work is for, the icing on the top.

"That’s the cherry on the top and we’re loving life.

"Champions of the world, eh? Let’s go…!"

England were totally dominant during the second half of the final as their forwards took the fight to France, who were hit by a crucial yellow card for a high tackle on Pollock.

And the Saints man told Rugby Pass: "We definitely capitalised on that yellow card.

"But look, the work of the forwards was outstanding and then we had the backs to pull all the strings on the outside and we got the points we needed.

"It was a full squad effort. No individuals in this team. It’s a brotherhood and we are so happy."