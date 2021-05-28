One in, one out at Saints as Samoa forward signs

Brandon Nansen

Adendorff only arrived last summer from Aurillac and the South African had made a strong impression, scoring four tries in just three appearances during January and February.

However, the 29-year-old will be departing this summer as he heads back to the French second division to join USO Nevers.

That makes room for Nansen, a Samoa international who can play at lock or in the back row.

Shaun Adendorff is leaving Saints

The 27-year-old will switch to Saints from Top14 side Brive ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Nansen began his senior career in New Zealand with North Harbour, quickly becoming a regular within their set-up and helping the side claim the Mitre 10 Cup Championship title in 2016.

At 6ft 6in tall and weighing in at 121kg, Nansen’s mobility and aggressive ball-carrying saw him picked up by the Blues for their Super Rugby squad in 2017.

The powerful forward then travelled to the Northern Hemisphere and enjoyed stints with Stade Français and the Dragons ahead of arriving at Brive in the summer of 2020.

And with an opportunity in the top flight of English rugby beckoning, Nansen is looking forward to turning out in the Gallagher Premiership for Saints.

“I’m really happy to be joining a club of the calibre of Northampton,” said Nansen.

“I’ve always wanted to test myself in English rugby and Saints have a proven track record as one of the strongest sides in the Premiership.

“There’s a really impressive squad already in place at Franklin’s Gardens, and I’m also excited to link up with Chris Boyd and the other Saints coaches.

"I hope I can play my part in helping the club reach its full potential.”

After representing New Zealand Schoolboys back in 2011, Nansen elected to play for Samoa at international level and made his debut in 2017 as he lined up against Romania in Bucharest.

He has featured twice more for Samoa, and Saints boss Chris Boyd is delighted to be adding another high-potential player to his squad.

Boyd said: “Brandon is a tough and uncompromising but talented footballer, who already boasts experience playing at the highest level across the world, while also still having some room to develop his game further.

“We’re delighted to add him to the roster for next season; he’s a big unit, but also mobile and able to attack the breakdown hard.