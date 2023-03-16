NSB were impressive winners as they beat King's College School, Wimbledon 38-21 in the showpiece.

The gap was just five points at the break, with NSB nudging ahead 19-14.

But the boys from Northampton enjoyed a largely dominant second half as they secured the silverware in fine fashion.

It was the crowning glory of a superb run for NSB, who won a total of seven matches on their way to lifting the trophy.

Northampton School for Boys team for the final: 15: George Cooper; 14: Max Hutchinson, 13: Kyle Patel, 12: Callum Tarry, 11: James Civil; 10: Hugh Shields (c), 9: Caelin Chin; 1: Jude Phillips, 2: Sean Farrell, 3: Reuben Williams; 4: George Tonga'uiha, 5: Eddy Fox; 6: Ben Jones, 7: Will Hepher, 8: Kye Campy.

Replacements: Max Johnson, Joe Webster, Jasper Smith.

NSB’s road to the final…

Round one: Beat Bedford School 35-0.

Round two: Beat Bloxham School 29-12

Round three: Beat Rugby School 29-10

Round four: Beat Haileybury 55-7

Quarter-final: Beat The Kings School, Macclesfield 27-12

Semi-final: Beat Warwick School 33-7