Northampton School for Boys grab national cup glory at Twickenham
Northampton School for Boys are the Continental Tyres Schools Cup U15 Cup champions after claiming victory at Twickenham on Thursday afternoon.
NSB were impressive winners as they beat King's College School, Wimbledon 38-21 in the showpiece.
The gap was just five points at the break, with NSB nudging ahead 19-14.
But the boys from Northampton enjoyed a largely dominant second half as they secured the silverware in fine fashion.
It was the crowning glory of a superb run for NSB, who won a total of seven matches on their way to lifting the trophy.
Northampton School for Boys team for the final: 15: George Cooper; 14: Max Hutchinson, 13: Kyle Patel, 12: Callum Tarry, 11: James Civil; 10: Hugh Shields (c), 9: Caelin Chin; 1: Jude Phillips, 2: Sean Farrell, 3: Reuben Williams; 4: George Tonga'uiha, 5: Eddy Fox; 6: Ben Jones, 7: Will Hepher, 8: Kye Campy.
Replacements: Max Johnson, Joe Webster, Jasper Smith.
NSB’s road to the final…
Round one: Beat Bedford School 35-0.
Round two: Beat Bloxham School 29-12
Round three: Beat Rugby School 29-10
Round four: Beat Haileybury 55-7
Quarter-final: Beat The Kings School, Macclesfield 27-12
Semi-final: Beat Warwick School 33-7
Final: Beat King's College School, Wimbledon 38-21