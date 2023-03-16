News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
12 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Northampton School for Boys grab national cup glory at Twickenham

Northampton School for Boys are the Continental Tyres Schools Cup U15 Cup champions after claiming victory at Twickenham on Thursday afternoon.

By Tom Vickers
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:15 GMT- 1 min read

NSB were impressive winners as they beat King's College School, Wimbledon 38-21 in the showpiece.

The gap was just five points at the break, with NSB nudging ahead 19-14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the boys from Northampton enjoyed a largely dominant second half as they secured the silverware in fine fashion.

Most Popular

It was the crowning glory of a superb run for NSB, who won a total of seven matches on their way to lifting the trophy.

Northampton School for Boys team for the final: 15: George Cooper; 14: Max Hutchinson, 13: Kyle Patel, 12: Callum Tarry, 11: James Civil; 10: Hugh Shields (c), 9: Caelin Chin; 1: Jude Phillips, 2: Sean Farrell, 3: Reuben Williams; 4: George Tonga'uiha, 5: Eddy Fox; 6: Ben Jones, 7: Will Hepher, 8: Kye Campy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Replacements: Max Johnson, Joe Webster, Jasper Smith.

NSB’s road to the final…

Northampton School for Boys are national champions
Northampton School for Boys are national champions
Northampton School for Boys are national champions

Round one: Beat Bedford School 35-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Round two: Beat Bloxham School 29-12

Round three: Beat Rugby School 29-10

Round four: Beat Haileybury 55-7

Quarter-final: Beat The Kings School, Macclesfield 27-12

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Semi-final: Beat Warwick School 33-7

Final: Beat King's College School, Wimbledon 38-21

TwickenhamWimbledonNorthampton