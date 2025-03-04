Northampton School for Boys going for glory in third successive cup final

Northampton School for Boys secured a superb semi-final win (picture: Leo Wilkinson)

Northampton School for Boys have reached the U15 Continental Tyres Schools Cup final for the third year in a row after securing a dominant semi-final victory last Sunday.

A 58-7 win against Hymers College at Aylesbury RFC saw the school power into the showpiece, in which they will face Hampshire-based Lord Wandsworth College at the home of Ealing Trailfinders on March 11.

Inside centre Fin Shields contributed to a fine display that saw Northampton score 29 points in each half, with no let-up after the break.

“I’m absolutely buzzing with that one,” said Mr Bradbury. “The boys worked so hard and to get the reward for that hard work, I’m just over the moon.

“We wanted to play with a high tempo. So with every opportunity we got, we wanted to move the ball quickly to get an edge.

“The boys tried to deliver that and the scoreline is the best celebration of them sticking to that gameplan. It was brilliant.

“A lot of the play runs around our 12, Fin Shields. But he’s also got the skillset to make opportunities for himself. He’s a fantastic player.”

Northampton will now head to Trailfinders Sports Ground with hopes of reclaiming their crown, having won the competition in 2023 then missed out in the final to Radley College last year.

The current crop experienced their first taste of a big game atmosphere in front of strong support in Aylesbury on Sunday, with Saints and England star George Furbank among the spectators.

“It’s been fantastic,” Mr Bradbury added. “It was different. Coming here, we wanted to replicate an environment that they’re familiar with.

“The surface is fantastic. We haven’t done a lot of work on artificial surface or had a lot of games. We prepped for that and went to the Saints indoor centre to have a session there.”

The RFU Continental Tyres Cup is foundational to age-grade rugby in England, enabling students from across the country to compete against one another and against the best the game has to offer at schoolboy level.

As Northampton focus on fine-tuning the small details, whether that is understanding the playing surface or implementing lessons from their semi-final win, they can look back on the huge strides they have made from the start of their schoolboy rugby.

“This has been a long journey for us. I’ve been with this group for four years now and from Year 7 we’ve always been there or thereabouts but every competition we go in we tend to fall at a hurdle,” said Mr Bradbury.

“The boys have really got the grit in their teeth this year. There is one more step to go but it is definitely what we want.”

The Continental Tyres Schools Cup is an important part of the age-grade rugby landscape in England, with schools’ rugby often where players fall in love with the game for the first time. For more information visit the Continental Tyres Schools Cup section of the England Rugby Website