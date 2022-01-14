Northampton Saints v Ulster: Full team news for Sunday's Champions Cup clash

Courtney Lawes

Lawes returns to the team after missing the win at Newcastle Falcons last weekend due to a minor injury.

He lines up at six in a back row that also includes skipper Lewis Ludlam and Teimana Harrison, who made his return from injury against the Falcons.

Tom Litchfield comes in at centre to make his European debut, taking the place of the rested Fraser Dingwall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rest of the backline remains the same following the hugely impressive 44-8 success at Kingston Park last time out.

Summer signing Brandon Nansen is handed a start in the second row, making his third appearance for Saints and his first since November 13.

For Ulster, Ireland international Robert Baloucoune will return from injury as he starts on the wing against Saints.

Stewart Moore comes in to partner James Hume in the centre, while Nathan Doak is at No.9 as John Cooney is sidelined.

Saints: Furbank; Skosan, Litchfield, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Nansen; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Iyogun, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Augustus, James, Freeman.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, S Moore, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, M Moore; O'Connor (c), Treadwell; Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.