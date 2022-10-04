Northampton Saints v Saracens: Full team news for Wednesday's cup clash

Waller suffered concussion during the Gallagher Premiership win against London Irish, ruling him out of recent league matches against Leicester Tigers and Harlequins.

But he is back for the midweek match-up against Saracens as Saints look to bounce back from their defeat at Irish in the cup opener last week.

Waller will be joined in the front row by tighthead prop Oisín Heffernan, who came off the bench to play at loosehead last week, and Academy hooker Aston Gradwick-Light.

Alex Waller

Academy flanker Henry Pollock is handed a start in the back row after impressing from the bench against Irish last Tuesday.

Callum Braley again captains the cup side, with James Grayson again named at fly-half.

Young wing Frankie Sleightholme is handed a start, with the experienced Courtnall Skosan in the other wide berth.

James Ramm will be at full-back, having scored twice in the 28-26 defeat at Irish.

Among the replacements, Emeka Atuanya, Archie Kean and guest player Isaac Bell (Loughborough University) could all feature in a competitive match for Saints for the first time, should they enter the action.

Saints: James Ramm; Courtnall Skosan, Tom Litchfield, Joel Matavesi, Frankie Sleightholme; James Grayson, Callum Braley (c); Alex Waller, Aston Gradwick-Light, Oisin Heffernan; Brandon Nansen, Tom Lockett; Kayde Sylvester, Henry Pollock, Aaron Hinkley.

Replacements: Isaac Bell, Marty Mulhall, Ehren Painter, Emeka Atuanya, Angus Scott-Young, Jake Garside, Archie Kean, Toby Thame.

Saracens: Tobias Elliott; Ben Harris, Brandon Jackson, Josh Hallett, Francis Moore; Manu Vunipola (c), Sam Bryan; James Flynn, Ethan Lewis, Eduardo Bello; Alex Wardell; Kaden Pearce-Paul; Obinna Nkwocha, Toby Knight, Ollie Stonham.

