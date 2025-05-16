Northampton Saints v Saracens: Full team news for Saturday's game

Juarno Augustus (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Juarno Augustus will not get his Gardens farewell on the field on Saturday after being ruled out of Saints’ Gallagher Premiership game against Saracens (kick-off 3.05pm).

Augustus, who this week received his first call-up to a South Africa alignment camp, has been added to the ever-lengthening injury list, meaning Henry Pollock will line up at No.8 this weekend.

Alex Coles will wear six, with Josh Kemeny shifting to seven.

Tom Lockett partners Temo Mayanavanua in the second row.

Augustus was set for his final outing at the Gardens ahead of his summer move to Ulster, but the injury sustained in training has now taken that from him.

And it also means he is a major doubt for Saints’ Investec Champions Cup clash with Union Bordeaux Bègles in Cardiff next Saturday.

Augustus is the latest in a long line of injury victims for Saints, whose unavailable list now has 13 names on it.

Augustus, George Furbank, Sam Graham, George Hendy, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Archie McParland, Burger Odendaal, Tom Pearson, Toby Thame, Charlie Savala, Ollie Sleightholme, Robbie Smith and Tom West are the men ruled out.

The good news is that Tom James is not on the enforced absence list, but he is given this weekend off after having a head injury assessment during the defeat at Exeter Chiefs last Sunday.

Tom Seabrook is passed fit to take a place on the Saints bench having played through the pain for 77 minutes at Sandy Park.

Trevor Davison is set to make his 50th Saints appearance as he starts at tighthead.

Three changes have been made to the Saracens starting line-up that produced an impressive win over Newcastle Falcons last weekend.

Two of those changes come in the front row. Eroni Mawi retains his spot, with Jamie George and Marco Riccioni returning to the pack.

The second row remains unchanged, as skipper Maro Itoje partners former Saints loanee Nick Isiekwe in the engine room.

After scoring a hat-trick at StoneX Stadium last Saturday, Juan Martin Gonzalez moves to blindside flanker, with Ben Earl shifting to openside to accommodate Tom Willis in the starting line-up.

The backline remains the same. Ivan Van Zyl and Fergus Burke continue at half-back, with Nick Tompkins at inside centre and Elliot Daly outside him at 13.

Rotimi Segun has been cleared to play and will start on the left wing. Tobias Elliott retains his spot on the right wing after an impressive performance against Newcastle, while Alex Goode makes his 401st club appearance from full-back.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall (c), 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Litchfield; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Emmanuel Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison: 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Tom Lockett; 6. Alex Coles, 7. Josh Kemeny, 8. Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Tarek Haffar, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Ed Prowse, 20 Angus Scott-Young, 21 Jonny Weimann, 22 Jake Garside, 23 Tom Seabrook.

Saracens: 15. Alex Goode; 14. Tobias Elliott, 13. Elliot Daly, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rotimi Segun; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Ivan van Zyl; 1. Eroni Mawi, 2. Jamie George, 3. Marco Riccioni; 4. Maro Itoje (c), 5. Nick Isiekwe; 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Tom Willis.

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Phil Brantingham, 18. Alec Clarey, 19. Hugh Tizard, 20. Theo McFarland, 21. Andy Onyeama-Christie, 22. Charlie Bracken, 23 Angus Hall.