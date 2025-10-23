Northampton Saints v Saracens: Full team news for Friday's game

George Hendy returns for Saints against Saracens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Hendy has been passed fit to start for Saints against Saracens in the sold-out Gallagher PREM game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hendy was forced off during the first half of the win against Leicester Tigers earlier this month, but he has overcome his shin issue to start at full-back against Saracens.

That means Tommy Freeman moves back to the wing, with Tom Litchfield dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Dingwall skippers Saints from centre on his 150th appearance for the club as Callum Chick, who has been leading the team in recent weeks, has been given a well-earned breather on the bench, with Henry Pollock coming in for his first start of the season, at No.8.

Tom Pearson returns to the side after being rested for the 36-19 win at Newcastle Red Bulls last Friday, while Alex Coles switches to six in place of Josh Kemeny, who is not involved this week.

Tom Lockett comes in to fill the void left by Coles in the second row, while JJ van der Mescht starts again after being given a yellow card and a 20-minute red card last Friday.

Coles will be making his 100th Saints appearance when he takes to the field on Friday night, while Trevor Davison will be making his 100th PREM appearance as he starts at tighthead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 'not considered for selection' list this week are Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Curtis Langdon, Cleopas Kundiona, Elliot Millar Mills, James Ramm, Ollie Sleightholme and Charlie Ulcoq.

As for Saracens, they have made three changes to the team that demolished Sale Sharks 65-14 at StoneX Stadium last Saturday.

Theo Dan comes in for Jamie George at hooker, Andy Onyeama-Christie replaces Ben Earl in the back row and Jack Bracken takes the place of Lucio Cinti on the wing.

Saracens go for a 6:2 split on a bench that includes the likes of Earl, Nick Isiekwe and Theo McFarland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Fraser Dingwall (c), 11 Edoardo Todaro; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Robbie Smith, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Tom Lockett, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht; 6 Alex Coles, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Emmanuel Iyogun, 18 Luke Green, 19 Ed Prowse, 20 Callum Chick, 21 Archie McParland, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Tom Litchfield.

Saracens: 15 Max Malins, 14 Noah Caluori, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jack Bracken; 10 Fergus Burke, 9 Charlie Bracken; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Theo Dan, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Hugh Tizard; 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Andy Onyeama-Christie, 8 Tom Willis.

Replacements: 16 James Hadfield, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Theo McFarland, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Gareth Simpson, 23 Angus Hall.