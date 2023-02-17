Saints secured a superb win at Leicester last month

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 3pm

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Weather forecast: 11c, cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport 2

Referee: Ian Tempest

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm; F Smith, James; A Waller, R Smith, Hill; Ribbans, Moon; Scott-Young, Hinkley, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Petch, Coles, Graham, Braley, Hutchinson, Collins.

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; O’Flaherty, S James, Tuilagi, Reed; R Du Preez, Warr; Rodd, Ashman, Schonert; Wiese, Hill; Ross (c), T Curry, JL Du Preez.

Replacements: Caine, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, Ford, Roebuck.

Not considered for Saints selection: Callum Burns, Joseph Gaffan, Mike Haywood, Emmanuel Iyogun, Joel Matavesi, Sam Matavesi, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ollie Sleightholme.

On international duty: Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell

Most recent meeting: Sunday, September 11: Sale Sharks 29 Saints 22 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom’s preview: Saints launched their season tickets for next season on Wednesday afternoon, and it's probably fair to say that what happens over the next month or so will have a bearing on how fast they fly off the shelves.

That is because of the next four matches the black, green and gold play, three of them will be at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

The dream scenario is three wins, playing the stylish brand of rugby Saints have tried to implement in recent years.

The nightmare is that the packs of Sale Sharks, Gloucester and Bath, who have all done a bit of damage to Saints on the road this season, have a telling say.

It is a fascinating period of the season, particularly when you throw the Six Nations into the mix.

Saints and Sale are able to welcome back some key men this weekend because there are no games for the national teams as the major tournament takes a break.

But Phil Dowson won't be able to call on key men such as Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell so that is a big blow.

However, Dowson will expect his squad to step up again, just as it did when securing a superb, and timely, 19-18 win at Leicester Tigers last time out in the Premiership.

That victory propelled Saints up to fourth in the tightest league table in memory.

And what a few home wins would do for their play-off ambitions in the weeks to come.

But to ensure the Tigers success wasn't just a flash in the pan, Saints will have to show an even greater level of physicality this weekend.

Sale are a truly formidable team these days, boasting so many major threats all over the park.

They are not just a bruising side, they can play a bit too, with the likes of Tom O'Flaherty and Sam James possessing plenty of class.

So this is a huge ask.

But there would be no better way for Saints to start selling those season tickets by sending their supporters home happy on Saturday.