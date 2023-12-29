Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

Burger Odendaal will make his Saints debut on Saturday as he starts against Sale Sharks at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (kick-off 3.05pm).

Summer signing Odendaal comes in for Fraser Dingwall, who picked up an injury during the 31-29 win at Gloucester last weekend.

Ollie Sleightholme returns from a hip issue to start on the wing, replacing Tom Litchfield, who drops to the bench.

Alex Waller is back from a neck problem to start at loosehead, coming in for Ethan Waller.

Burger Odendaal (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sam Matavesi starts in place of Curtis Langdon at hooker, while Trevor Davison is back at tighthead after being rested.

There is also a change in the second row as Chunya Munga comes in for Temo Mayanavanu.

Alex Coles starts again as he makes his 100th Saints appearance.

In the back row, Courtney Lawes and Sam Graham get a bit of a breather from the bench as Angus Scott-Young and Juarno Augustus start.

Saints opt for a 6:2 split on the bench.

Dingwall, George Hendy, Lewis Ludlam, Joel Matavesi, James Ramm, Tom Seabrook and Robbie Smith are on the injured list, while Tom James is serving the second match of a three-game ban.

Sale are without injured England duo Bevan Rodd and Manu Tuilagi, but are still able to select a formidable side that includes the likes of Luke Cowan-Dickie and George Ford.

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Odendaal, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Davison; Munga, Coles; Scott-Young, Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: Langdon, Haffar, Hill, Moon, Lawes, Graham, Braley, Litchfield.

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, S James, R du Preez, Reed; Ford, Warr; Harrison, Cowan-Dickie, Schonert; Wiese, Hill; van Rhyn, Curry (c), JL du Preez.