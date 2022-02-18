Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

George Furbank stays at fly-half, with Matt Proctor coming in at centre. Ahsee Tuala drops out of the matchday squad having been replaced at half-time against Leicester Tigers last Friday.

There are four changes to the pack that started the 35-20 defeat at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, with Manny Iyogun and Ehren Painter both coming into the front row.

Alex Waller and Paul Hill drop to the bench, along with lock Api Ratuniyarawa, who is replaced in the second row by Brandon Nansen.

The other change comes at six, with Karl Wilkins replacing Tom Wood, who suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to come off at half-time against Tigers.

Scrum-half Tom James has been added to the unavailable list, meaning Frank Lomani is on the bench.

Piers Francis is also among the replacements after recovering from the foot problem he picked up against Saracens in the first game of 2022.

As for Sale, they are without Manu Tuilagi, who is on England duty.

Rory Hutchinson starts at full-back against Sale

But Alex Sanderson is still able to name a formidable team, making just three changes from the win against Worcester Warriors last weekend.

New signing, former Saints lock Dom Barrow, is among the replacements as he gets set to make his Sale debut.

Saints: Hutchinson; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall (c), Skosan; Furbank, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Painter; Ribbans, Nansen; Wilkins, Harrison, Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Lomani, Grayson, Francis.

Sale Sharks: S James; Roebuck, R du Preez, van Rensburg, Reed; MacGinty, Quirke; Harrison, Langdon, Oosthuizen; Wiese, JP du Preez; JL du Preez, Ross (c), D du Preez.