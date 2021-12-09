Northampton Saints v Racing 92: Full team news for Friday's Champions Cup opener

Matt Proctor

Proctor missed last weekend's win against Bath due to a minor hamstring problem, but he is back to boost the black, green and gold this week.

The New Zealand star comes in for Rory Hutchinson, who is named among the replacements.

In the pack, Nick Auterac gets a start at loosehead, with Alex Waller on the bench.

Api Ratuniyarawa replaces Alex Moon in the second row, but there is still no Courtney Lawes, who misses a second game in succession.

Tom Wood is back from a foot injury and will be on the bench.

Paul Hill has been added to Saints' 'not considered for selection list' alongside the likes of Lawes, Piers Francis, Teimana Harrison and Taqele Naiyaravoro.

The stars will be out in force for Racing, who are able to name the likes of Finn Russell, Virimi Vakatawa and Kurtley Beale in their backline.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Auterac, Matavesi, Painter; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Wilkins, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Carey, Coles, Wood, Lomani, Hutchinson, Sleightholme.

Racing 92: Beale; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou (c), Imhoff; Russell, Machenaud; Gogichashvili, Baubigny, Oz; Jones, Le Roux; Diallo, Lauret, Tanga.