Northampton Saints v Nottingham: Team news for Saturday's cup clash at the Gardens

Rafe Witheat in pre-season action (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Winger Rafe Witheat will make his Saints debut when he starts against Nottingham in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.15pm).

Witheat, an 18-year-old who was a star performer for Saints’ Under-18s side, has been handed the No.14 shirt in a youthful team to take on the Championship outfit.

There are set to be four further debutants from the bench, with prop Ollie Scola, back row forward Archie Benson and backs Billy Pasco and Toby Cousins all primed for action.

Angus Scott-Young will skipper the Saints side from seven while in the second row, Will Spencer gets his first start as he forms an experienced combination with fellow short-term signing Gavin Thornbury.

Reuben Logan lines up at No.8 as the 19-year-old starts for Saints for the first time.

Ewan Baker, who scored his first Saints try in the 31-12 win against Leicester Tigers last weekend, is handed the full-back spot, while Jake Garside gets a wing berth.

Archie McParland and George Makepeace-Cubitt continue their partnership at nine and 10 respectively.

Juarno Augustus, Emeka Atuanya, Sam Graham, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith are on the injured list.

Alex Coles, Trevor Davison, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Rory Hutchinson, Elliot Millar Mills and Temo Mayanavanua are on international duty.

Nottingham have a former Saints player running the show at fly-half as Matthew Arden wears the 10 shirts at the Gardens this weekend.

Saints: 15 Ewan Baker; 14 Rafe Witheat, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Charlie Savala, 11 Jake Garside; 10 George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Tarek Haffar, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Luke Green; 4 Will Spencer, 5 Gavin Thornbury; 6 Fyn Brown, 7 Angus Scott-Young ©, 8 Reuben Logan.

Replacements: 16 Nathan Langdon, 17 Tom West, 18 Ollie Scola, 19 Ed Prowse, 20 Archie Benson, 21 Jonny Weimann, 22 Billy Pasco, 23 Toby Cousins.

Nottingham: 15 Jack Stapley; 14 David Williams (c), 13 Kegan Christian-Goss, 12 Javiah Pohe, 11 Harry Graham; 10 Matthew Arden, 9 Josh Goodwin; 1 Aniseko Sio, 2 Jack Dickinson, 3 Ale Loman; 4 Jay Ecclesfield, 5 Sebastian Ferreira; 6 Sam Green, 7 Jacob Wright, 8 James Cherry.

Replacements: 16 Antonio Harris, 17 Kai Owen, 18 Xavier Valentine, 19 Eddie Bryan, 20 Jack Shine, 21 Will Yarnell, 22 Jai Johal, 23 Sam Mercer.