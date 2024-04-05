Northampton Saints v Munster: Full team news for Sunday's Champions Cup clash

Alex Mitchell will return to Saints’ matchday squad for Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup last-16 clash with Munster at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (kick-off 12.30pm).
By Tom Vickers
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:05 BST
Alex Mitchell will be on the bench (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Alex Mitchell will be on the bench (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Alex Mitchell will be on the bench (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mitchell has not featured since the Guinness Six Nations due to a wrist injury sustained against France last month, but he has been back in training this week and will be among the replacements.

However, Saints have been dealt a blow with influential flanker Tom Pearson added to the injury list this week.

Captain Lewis Ludlam will replace Pearson in the back row, with Sam Graham also coming in as he takes the place of Juarno Augustus at No.8.

The backline remains unchanged from last Friday’s 41-30 win against Saracens, but George Hendy, who has recovered from concussion, is available again to provide cover on the bench.

Paul Hill has also been declared fit and will be among the replacements.

Angus Scott-Young is also added to the bench, with Saints again going for a 6:2 split.

Callum Braley, George Furbank, Rory Hutchinson and Pearson are the players who are unavailable this weekend.

For Munster, Tadhg Beirne captains a side showing two changes to the team that beat Cardiff last week as RG Snyman recovers from an illness to start and Simon Zebo is back on the wing.

Prop Jeremy Loughman starts on his 100th Munster appearance, just over six years since making his debut for the province.

An appeal hearing will take place this afternoon regarding John Ryan’s suspension, with the prop named among the replacements pending the outcome of the hearing.

On the injury front, Calvin Nash (leg) was unavailable.

Saints: Ramm; Freeman, Dingwall, Odendaal, Sleightholme; F Smith, James; Iyogun, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Graham.

Replacements: S Matavesi, A Waller, Hill, Mayanavanua, Scott-Young, Augustus, Mitchell, Hendy.

Munster: Haley; Zebo, Frisch, Nankivell, Daly; Crowley, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, Archer; Beirne (c), RG Snyman; O’Mahony, Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Clarke, Wycherley, Ryan, Ahern, Kendellen, Murray, Carbery, O’Brien.

