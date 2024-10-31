Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Match preview for Friday's cup clash

Competition: Premiership Rugby Cup (Pool B, match one)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "You get a long period of time with a really young group who are hungry so we can work on our game. We want to get the most our of our training and that game time and the players who haven't been playing and who have been knocking on the door, training hard finally get an opportunity to put on a Saints shirt. Those guys in the Senior Academy who haven't been capped yet get the opportunity to represent the club so I really love the tournament. I enjoy coaching in the PRC and I enjoy watching it, seeing which of our players will step up."