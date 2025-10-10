Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Big match preview
Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Date and kick-off time: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 3.05pm
Weather forecast: 15c, partly sunny
Live television coverage: TNT Sports
Referee: Luke Pearce
Assistant referees: Alex Thomas and John Meredith
No.4: Neil Chivers
TMO: Peter Allan
Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Edoardo Todaro; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Robbie Smith, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Tom Lockett, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht; 6 Alex Coles, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Callum Chick (c).
Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Luke Green, 19 Josh Kemeny, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Archie McParland, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Tom Litchfield.
Leicester Tigers: 15 Freddie Steward; 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Will Wand, 12 Solomone Kata, 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10 Billy Searle, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Jamie Blamire, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Harry Wells, 5 Ollie Chessum (c); 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Emeka Ilione.
Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Tarek Haffar, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Joaquin Moro, 20 Olly Cracknell, 21 Tom Whiteley, 22 James O'Connor, 23 Orlando Bailey.
Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Tom James, Curtis Langdon, Cleopas, Kundiona, Elliot Millar Mills, Chunya Munga, James Ramm, Ollie Sleightholme, Charlie Ulcoq.
Most recent meeting: Friday, March 21, 2025: Saints 0 Leicester Tigers 33 (Gallagher PREM)
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “They (Leicester) are very strong. I thought they were probably unlucky in the first half to be that far behind because they played pretty well. I read (Leicester boss) Geoff Parling's notes and he said something similar about them not converting some of their opportunities and there was a runaway try early in the second half to go 19-0 behind. Set piece came to the fore and it gave people like (Jack) van Poortvliet and the two very powerful, athletic wingers (Adam Radwan and Ollie Hassell-Collins) the chance to get them back in the game and they were very impressive, certainly a handful. Radwan has been a great addition - I've really enjoyed watching him as a player. Obviously Hassell-Collins on the other side, means they've got two powerful wingers. They've got a powerful centre with (Solomone) Kata, Billy Searle is a good distributor and van Poortvliet is one of the best nines in the world. He had a great Argentina tour, he's a class act, he tore us apart here last year and I love to watch him as a player. The forward pack, I can name a ton of players in there - British & Irish Lions and a heritage of set-piece dominance for a long time."
Opposition danger man: It would be very easy to go for someone like Jack van Poortvliet or Adam Radwan here, but Wales flanker Tommy Reffell is typically the tormentor-in-chief for Saints as the breakdown menace always seems to be somewhere near the player of the match award at the end of these encounters.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: Saints have brought back the big guns so this will be about how quickly they can click into gear as it’s not easy to get everyone back together and expect a slick performance from the off. But there is a real point to prove after what happened at the Gardens back in March so the home side will have huge motivation. Tigers will always be a danger on derby day though. Saints 32 Tigers 25.