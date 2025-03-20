Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Big match preview

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 12)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “We love the rivalry, it’s a really positive thing, a really healthy thing. It’s part of the heritage and history of the club, and theirs too, and we’re excited about that, obviously. We’ve been there twice this season and lost both times and so we’re looking forward to setting that right and putting a performance out there. I think they (Leicester) have been very good and I think the quality of their group is clear to see – in the PRC we saw that, in terms of the strength and depth that they have, in terms of their power game, in terms of having a World Cup winner (Handré Pollard) at 10. They have tried to develop their game and they’re obviously a lot more attacking than they were last year, and defensively there’s been a bit of a shift with David Kidwell coming in and Michael Cheika obviously bringing in a slightly different system. There have been some changes to how they’ve played the game over the last couple of years and they’re packed with talent, no doubt.”