Competition: Heineken Champions Cup, pool stages

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 1pm

Saints were beaten by La Rochelle in December

Weather forecast: 3c, sunny

Live television coverage: BT Sport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Andrea Piardi

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; F Smith, Braley; E Waller, R Smith, Painter; Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans; Lawes, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: Haywood, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Petch, Coles, Scott-Young, James, Sleightholme, Ramm.

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Seuteni, Favre, Rhule, Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Lagrange, Atonio; Sazy, Picquette; Botia, Bourdeau, Alldritt (c).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Sclavi, Colombe Reazel, Lavault, Dillane, Boudehent, Berjon, Thomas.

Not considered for Saints selection: Juarno Augustus, James Fish, James Grayson, Emmanuel Iyogun, Joel Matavesi, Sam Matavesi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recent meeting: Saturday, December 10, 2023: La Rochelle 46 Saints 12 (Heineken Champions Cup)

Tom’s preview: Ah, the Heineken Champions Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A competition that has, at times, been so special for Saints.

From their trophy lift in 2000, to their sensational run to the final in 2011, to the stunning away wins against the likes of Ulster and Leinster, this has been a tournament that has created some magical memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now it is the source of such heartache.

Saints have lost all of the past nine matches they have played in the Champions Cup, including all three of their pool matches this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have not won a game in this competition since the superb success at Lyon in January 2020.

And how long ago that seems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was pre-Covid and Chris Boyd's men seemed to be gaining real momentum, at home and abroad.

But things have not gone to plan since then, despite a fantastic finish to last season as Saints reached the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The black, green and gold have been unable to topple the big guns in Europe.

Now they are heading out again, having suffered at the hands of La Rochelle and Munster (twice) this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have one final meeting with the French giants, and how they would love to finally banish this barren run in the Champions Cup.

It would give them a welcome shot in the arm ahead of a far more meaningful match, at Leicester Tigers next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it would give Saints a chance of making it into the Challenge Cup knockout stages.

But the priority now must be the Premiership, and the main hope is that Saints don't sustain key injuries this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to start with both Rory Hutchinson and George Furbank feels like a big risk when you consider Saints are set to be without Fin Smith (England duty) and James Grayson (injury) against Tigers.

Saints really need Furbank and Hutchinson fit to give them fly-half options at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But you can bet neither player will be shying away from the physical battle against a big La Rochelle team.

It is a selection decision that Saints fans will hope doesn't come back to bite the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the coaches are clearly keen to remain in Europe, even though it won't be in the Champions Cup.

They want the late-season momentum that a knockout stage run would bring, but there is huge task ahead if they are to drop into the other competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because La Rochelle, the reigning European champions, have won all three of their pool stage games this season.

And they won't be taking a backward step at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Saints would expect nothing else - after all, all they've faced in Europe during the past few years is top teams with targets to hit.

And this weekend, they will hope to prove they can finally beat one.

Advertisement Hide Ad