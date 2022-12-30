Northampton Saints v Harlequins: Full team news for the New Year's Day game

Courtney Lawes, Alex Coles and Juarno Augustus are all on the ‘not considered for selection’ list, meaning there have been plenty of decisions to be made in the forwards.

The absence of Lawes, who was forced to withdraw at late notice ahead of the game against Munster on December 18 due to a gluteal injury, means Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will shift from the second row to wear the six shirt for the first time at Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Augustus out, skipper Lewis Ludlam starts at No.8, with Angus Scott-Young completing the back row picture.

Alex Moon comes in at lock, while Paul Hill returns to start at tighthead in place of Ehren Painter, who is not involved.

There is just one change to the backline as Fraser Dingwall replaces Rory Hutchinson at inside centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Wilkins is set to make his first appearance of the season from the bench, while there is also a return from injury for Sam Graham.

For Harlequins, a fresh front row sees props Fin Baxter and Simon Kerrod join hooker Jack Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Dino Lamb returns to the matchday squad to partner George Hammond in the second row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lawday starts at openside flanker, replacing Will Evans.

One change to the backline sees scrum-half Lewis Gjaltema join Tommy Allan in the half-back department, with Danny Care taking up a spot among the replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to make his first Gallagher Premiership appearance of the season, Luke Wallace joins the matchday squad to wear the 20 jersey.

Joe Marler has been named among the replacements, but the England prop faces a disciplinary hearing later today due to an incident during Tuesday's defeat to Bristol Bears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Scott-Young, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Petch, Wilkins, Graham, Braley, Hutchinson, Skosan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlequins: David; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Gjaltema; Baxter, Walker, Kerrod; Lamb, Hammond; White, Lawday, Dombrandt (c).