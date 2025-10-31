Northampton Saints v Harlequins: Full team news for Saturday's cup clash

Marco Manfredi will make his Saints debut on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints could dish out as many as five debuts in Saturday's PREM Rugby Cup clash with Harlequins at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 5.30pm).

There will definitely be three as Italy hooker Marco Manfredi, England Under-20s loosehead prop Oliver Scola and young wing Tom Rowe, who has impressed for Loughborough University, start.

And there could be two from the bench as guest player James Bennett and England Under-20s forward Aiden Ainsworth-Cave are among the replacements.

Sam Graham will skipper Saints from No.8 this weekend and there are welcome returns from injury for Tom West, Chunya Munga, Amena Caqusau and Tom James.

Lock Munga and wing Caqusau both start, with loosehead prop West and scrum-half James on the bench.

Saints have opted for a blend of youth and experience for this weekend's game as they bid to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the cup competition, having claimed a bonus-point win at Saracens in their opening outing back in September.

Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Curtis Langdon, Cleopas Kundiona, James Ramm, Ollie Sleightholme and Charlie Ulcoq are on Saints’ ‘not considered for selection’ list this week.

Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock and Fin Smith (all England), Rory Hutchinson and Elliot Millar Mills (both Scotland), Danilo Fischetti and Edoardo Todaro (both Italy) are on international duty.

For Harlequins, Max Green captains a side that features two debuts in the starting XV: Seb Driscoll, who is named at openside flanker, and Frank McMillan in the centres.

Quins will deploy an experienced front row on Saturday evening as Simon Kerrod, Sam Riley and Titi Lamositele are all set to pack down.

Academy graduates Jonny Green and Harry Browne have been named in the engine room.

Fresh from his first Gallagher PREM start, Zach Carr starts at blindside flanker with Lucas Schmid lining up at No.8.

Jamie Benson partners skipper Green in the half-backs, with Sean Kerr selected at inside centre.

Cassius Cleaves starts on the left wing, while Hayden Hyde and Cameron Anderson complete the starting XV.

On the bench, Jimmy Staples, Ollie Streeter and Will Hobson are as the named front row reinforcements.

Former Under-18s captain, Elliot Williams is set for his second senior appearance alongside Tate Williams, who is set for his first senior appearance in the Quarters.

Jake Murray, Connor Slevin and Quins' fourth debutant, Josh Bellamy, provide cover to the backs.

Saints: 15 James Pater; 14 Tom Rowe, 13 Henry Lumley, 12 Toby Thame, 11 Amena Caqusau; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Jonny Weimann; 1 Oliver Scola, 2 Marco Manfredi, 3 Luke Green; 4 Ed Prowse, 5 Chunya Munga; 6 Archie Benson, 7 Fyn Brown, 8 Sam Graham (c).

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Tom West, 18 Sonny Tonga’uiha, 19 James Bennett (guest player), 20 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave, 21 Tom James, 22 Billy Pasco, 23 George Hendy.

Harlequins: 15 Cameron Anderson; 14 Hayden Hyde, 13 Frank McMillan, 12 Sean Kerr, 11 Cassius Cleaves; 10 Jamie Benson, 9 Max Green (c); 1 Simon Kerrod, 2 Sam Riley, 3 Titi Lamositele; 4 Harry Browne, 5 Jonny Green; 6 Zach Carr, 7 Seb Driscoll, 8 Lucas Schmid.

Replacements: 16 Jimmy Staples, 17 Will Hobson, 18 Ollie Streeter, 19 Elliot Williams, 20 Tate Williams, 21 Jake Murray, 22 Connor Slevin, 23 Josh Bellamy.