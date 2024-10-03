Northampton Saints v Harlequins: Full team news for Friday's league clash

Ollie Sleightholme starts for Saints against Harlequins (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have made two changes to their team for the clash with Harlequins at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Sam Graham and Ollie Sleightholme come in for Juarno Augustus and James Ramm respectively.

Ramm is among the replacements but Augustus has been added to the injury list after taking a knock during last Saturday’s 30-24 win against Exeter Chiefs.

With Graham promoted to the starting 15, talented young flanker Henry Pollock is handed a place on the bench.

Tom Seabrook also comes into the matchday squad, in place of Toby Thame.

Temo Mayanavanua is on the bench after returning from helping Fiji to claim Pacific Nations Cup glory in Japan.

Fraser Dingwall will reach a special milestone on Friday night as he makes his 100th Premiership appearance at the age of just 25. He starts alongside Rory Hutchinson at centre once again.

Augustus, Emeka Atuanya, George Hendy, Callum Hunter-Hill, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell and Burger Odendaal are on the ‘not considered for selection’ list this week.

Harlequins have made six changes to the team that claimed a bonus-point home win against Newcastle Falcons last weekend.

In the forwards, props Fin Baxter and Titi Lamositele start alongside returning hooker Jack Walker.

Irne Herbst joins Stephan Lewies in the second row, with Jack Kenningham and Will Evans continuing on the flanks.

Chandler Cunningham-South completes the pack at No.8.

In the backs, Danny Care returns at scrum-half, with Jarrod Evans moving into the starting line-up at 10 and Marcus Smith swtiching to full-back in place of Leigh Halfpenny.

In the centres, Lennox Anyanwu is joined by Will Joseph, who comes in for the injured Luke Northmore.

Oscar Beard and Nick David start on the wings, with Cassius Cleaves having picked up an injury against Newcastle.

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; F Smith, James; Iyogun, Langdon, Davison; Munga, Coles; Kemeny, Pearson, Graham.

Replacements: R Smith, West, Green, Mayanavanua, Pollock, McParland, Seabrook, Ramm.

Harlequins: Smith; David, Joseph, Anyanwu, Beard; Evans, Care; Baxter, Walker, Lamositele; Herbst, Lewies (c); Kenningham, Evans, Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Jibulu, Els, Kerrod, Lamb, Chisholm, Porter, Bradley, Anderson.