Fin Smith and Marcus Smith are key men for their clubs (photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round three)

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Friday, October 4, 2024, 7.45pm

Weather forecast: 11c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Matthew Carley

Assistant referees: George Selwood and Wayne Falla

No.4: Veryan Boscawen

TMO: Rowan Kitt

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; F Smith, James; Iyogun, Langdon, Davison; Munga, Coles; Kemeny, Pearson, Graham.

Replacements: R Smith, West, Green, Mayanavanua, Pollock, McParland, Seabrook, Ramm.

Harlequins: Smith; David, Joseph, Anyanwu, Beard; Evans, Care; Baxter, Walker, Lamositele; Herbst, Lewies (c); Kenningham, Evans, Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Jibulu, Els, Kerrod, Lamb, Chisholm, Porter, Bradley, Anderson.

Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, Juarno Augustus, George Hendy, Callum Hunter-Hill, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell, Burger Odendaal.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, April 27, 2024: Harlequins 41 Saints 32 (Gallagher Premiership)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "Quins are a dangerous side and we've seen how dangerous they can be away from home, almost turning Sale over, which not many do, in round one. They're packed full of talent, every time we seem to play them it seems to become a shootout so they're dangerous. Generally they have been very entertaining games - probably a bit too entertaining at times! I imagine the blood pressure will be rising and we'll be in for some excitement.”

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson: “Friday night games under the lights offer a great atmosphere. It’s a great place to go and play rugby and a great surface. I know the boys are really looking forward to have a go against the champions.”

Opposition dangerman: It would be easy to give this accolade to England star Marcus Smith, but flanker Will Evans is a huge threat to Saints as he is capable of stopping them getting quick ball with his breakdown menace.

Tom Vickers’ prediction: Both of these teams are capable of scoring at any time from anywhere, so it’s always a tough contest to predict. What appears certain is that there will be plenty of points, especially if recent meetings are anything to go by. Saints will look to get the job done in front of another big crowd at the Gardens. Saints 30 Harlequins 27.