Northampton Saints v Gloucester: Full team news for Saturday's game at Franklin's Gardens

Tom Wood will start for Saints

The 34-year-old, who is set to make his 229th Northampton appearance, lines up in a familiar Saints back row, meaning summer signing Juarno Augustus is on the bench.

James Fish starts at hooker, with Mike Haywood among the replacements, as Sam Matavesi misses out.

Ehren Painter gets the nod at tighthead, with Paul Hill on the bench.

Last season's players' and supporters' player of the year, David Ribbans, starts for Saints, despite having missed both pre-season matches due to suspension.

The big call at fly-half has gone the way of James Grayson, with George Furbank lining up in his familiar full-back role.

Rory Hutchinson partners Fraser Dingwall in the centres, while Tom Collins, who scored three tries in two pre-season games, and Matt Proctor start on the wings.

Saints have a lengthy absentee list to contend with, with new signings Brandon Nansen, Karl Wilkins, Chris Cook, Frank Lomani and Courtnall Skosan not yet ready to play a part.

Saints: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller, Fish, Painter; Ribbans, Moon; Wood, Ludlam (c), Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Augustus, Tupai, Tuala, Coles.

Not considered for selection: Matthew Arden, Dan Biggar, Callum Burns, Piers Francis, Tommy Freeman, Tom James, Courtney Lawes, Tom Lockett, Reece Marshall, Sam Matavesi, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Ollie Newman, Brandon Nansen, Ollie Sleightholme, JJ Tonks, Karl Wilkins.

Gloucester: Moyle; May, Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Evans, Meehan; Elrington, Singleton, Balmain; Morgan, Davidson; Reid, Ludlow (c), Clement.