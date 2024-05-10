Northampton Saints v Gloucester: Big match preview
and live on Freeview channel 276
Competition: Gallagher Premiership
Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Date and kick-off time: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 3.05pm
Weather forecast: 22c, mostly cloudy
Live television coverage: Discovery+
Referee: Ian Tempest
Assistant referees: Adam Leal and Dan Jones
No.4: John Meredith
TMO: Rowan Kitt
Saints: Furbank; Hendy, Freeman, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes (c), Scott-Young, Augustus.
Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Graham, James, Odendaal, Seabrook.
Gloucester: Hathaway; Hearle, Hillman-Cooper, Reeves, Morris; Atkinson, Varney; Elrington, Socino, Knight; Clark, Thomas; Tuisue, Ludlow (c), Clement.
Replacements: Scarfe, Vivas, Balmain, Eite, Nixon, Chapman, Adderly-Jones, Jones.
Not considered for Saints selection: Callum Braley, Rory Hutchinson, Lewis Ludlam, Tom Pearson, James Ramm.
Most recent meeting: Saturday, December 23, 2023: Gloucester 29 Saints 31 (Gallagher Premiership)
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "We know that George Skivington has a group there that is emotionally invested in what they're trying to do. They're trying to get better and all of those young lads are very keen to make a name for themselves so they're a very dangerous team. We're thinking about our performance and we know if we get our set piece right, our kick strategy right and hustle right and we get our attacking shape right, we'll be in a good place. But we've got to make sure those building blocks are in place and if we have that, hopefully we can get what we need."
Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington: “I think Northampton are the form team in the Premiership. They've had a great season, they've done a really good job there and obviously they narrowly missed out in the Champions Cup on the weekend. They’re doing some really good stuff, they've built year on year and put themselves in the position that they are, in my opinion at the moment, the best team in the league. So, yes, it's a real tough challenge going up there as well, but Franklin's Gardens is a great place to play rugby, it's a great opportunity, and I think it'll be brilliant for us to get up there and rip into that.”
Opposition dangerman: Zach Mercer isn’t starting this weekend, but Jack Clement is a more than able replacement at No.8. He possesses plenty of power and can get Gloucester on the front foot if given the chance.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: Gloucester have understandably rotated following their exploits in Europe, while, also understandably, Saints have kept the changes to a minimum. The black, green and gold know they need to get the job done at home this weekend. With the sun set to shine, they will hope their attacking ability can come to the fore. Saints 38 Gloucester 22.
